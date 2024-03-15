All-England Badminton: Sindhu Loses to Korea's An Se Young in Pre-Quarters

India's P.V Sindhu crashed out of the All-England Badminton Championship, losing to top seed An Se Young of South Korea in a women's singles Round of 16 match on Thursday. Sindhu went down to the Korean 19-21, 11-21 in 42 minutes.

In a closely fought first game, Sindhu opened a 4-1 lead before the Korean caught up with her at 4-4 before taking a 6-4 lead. An Se Young extended her lead to 9-5 and though Sindhu reduced the margin to 10-11, her Korean opponent won points in succession to open a 17-11 lead.