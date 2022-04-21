Badminton Squads For Asiad, CWG: 14-Year-Old Unnati Hooda In, Saina Nehwal Out

14-year-old teenage star from Rohtak, Unnati Hooda has secured a place in the Indian badminton squads for the 2022 Asian Games and Uber Cup.

Unnati made the cut by finishing third in the women's singles event at the selection trials in New Delhi, behind Aakarshi Kashyap and Ashmita Chaliha, who claimed first and second positions respectively.

Unnati is the youngest Indian badminton player to be part of the Asian Games squad.

However, the one big name missing from all squad lists released by the BAI is that of defending CWG women's gold medallist Saina Nehwal who did not participate in the trials.