Back to Training: Neeraj Chopra Starts Three Month Camp in USA
Neeraj Chopra has reached the Chula Vista Training Centre in the US and will return in the first week of March.
India’s very own golden boy, Neeraj Chopra has reached the Chula Vista Elite Athlete Training Centre in California and begun his off-season training with Coach Klaus Bartonietz. The centre is known to be world’s finest training and competition venue.
The Olympic gold medallist tweeted,"It's time to put the past to rest and focus on the future. Have arrived for my off-season training and look forward to restarting the process of getting better. Immensely grateful to DG sir,@MediaSAI,the TOPS and @afiindia teams and everyone involved in making this happen. "
“It is one of the top training centres in the US, he will be there for 90 days and it's only for general preparation,” Radhakrishnan Nair, the chief National athletics coach, told The Hindu on Tuesday.
“He will return to India in the first week of March and will take part in domestic competitions.”
After his plans to train in South Africa had to be cancelled due to the new variant, SAI cleared Neeraj's proposal to travel and train in the USA in less than four hours to ensure he could fly out on Sunday. The cost approved to train at the prestigious Chula Vista Elite Athlete Training Centre under the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) was Rs 38 lakh.
After his return, he would be taking part in a number of International competitions next year like Commonwealth Games, Asian Games and World Athletics Championships.
