Back to Training: Neeraj Chopra Starts Three Month Camp in USA

“It is one of the top training centres in the US, he will be there for 90 days and it's only for general preparation,” Radhakrishnan Nair, the chief National athletics coach, told The Hindu on Tuesday.

“He will return to India in the first week of March and will take part in domestic competitions.”

After his plans to train in South Africa had to be cancelled due to the new variant, SAI cleared Neeraj's proposal to travel and train in the USA in less than four hours to ensure he could fly out on Sunday. The cost approved to train at the prestigious Chula Vista Elite Athlete Training Centre under the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) was Rs 38 lakh.