Australian Open: Novak Djokovic Detained Ahead of Deportation Appeal
Novak Djokovic was detained on Friday, 14 January, in Australia ahead of a court hearing that will decide if he can stay in the country unvaccinated. The men's world number one is in the country, looking to win a record 10th Australian Open title.
Australian Immigration Minister Alex Hawke had, on Friday, used his discretionary power to cancel Djokovic's visa after a Federal Court had overturned the earlier cancellation of his visa, on Monday.
Djokovic entered Australia on a medical exemption with the country's immigration laws not allowing anyone not fully vaccinated to enter the country.
However, he claimed he had tested positive for COVID-19 on 16 December which was the grounds for the medical exemption granted to him. On his arrival in Melbourne on 5 January though, Djokovic was detained by the immigration authorities and his visa cancelled.
That decision was overturned by a Judge on Tuesday but Friday's call by the immigration minister has been made on 'health and good order grounds.'
Djokovic is still on the schedule to play the Australian Open on 17 January, in Melbourne. If he does win, he would become the 'most successful' male tennis player.
