'Ranveer in '83': Twitter Reacts to Aussie Swimming Coach's Celebration
Australian swimmer Ariarne Titmus' coach Dean Boxall's celebration on her win sparked a meme fest.
Australian swimmer Ariarne Titmus defeated American swimmer Katie Ledecky to bag the gold medal in the women's 400m freestyle event on Monday at the Tokyo Olympics 2020. Post the victory, the swimmer celebrated with a smile but her coach's celebration became one of the talking points on social media. There was a plethora of reactions that followed Dean Boxall's celebration, including memes and cheeky captions.
Boxall's celebration started by removing the mask, a series of roars and a fist-pump that exhibited his feelings. Here is a glance through some of the best reactions on Twitter.
Later in the day, Indian swimmer Sajan Prakash will be in action at 3:51 PM IST in the men's 200m butterfly category.
