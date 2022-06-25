Aussie Captain Finch Overwhelmed by Response From Sri Lankan Fans in Fifth ODI

Finch, the captain of the side on its first tour of the country since 2016, added that the support provided by the people of the island nation was "second to none".

Thousands of people in Australia's traditional colours descended on the R. Premadasa Stadium for the final ODI in a show of solidarity for the visiting team, and Finch said it was simply wonderful.

"It was outstanding. The Sri Lankan people are wonderful people. The support that they provide is second to none. They are great cricket supporters. It's not just constant noise; they ride the emotions of the game. When Sri Lanka are up and about, that's as loud as anywhere you'll visit in the world," Finch was quoted as saying by ICC.