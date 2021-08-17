Afghan Athletes Will Miss Tokyo Paralympics Due to Turmoil at Home

Arian Sadiqi, the Afghan chef de mission, said Khudadadi and Rasouli will arrive in Tokyo on Tuesday. “Unfortunately due to the current upheaval going on in Afghanistan the team could not leave Kabul in time,” he told Reuters.

According to Sadiqi, the players attempted to book flights but were unable to do so when costs skyrocketed as the Taliban seized control of a number of cities.

“They were really excited prior to the situation. They were training wherever they could, in the parks and back gardens,” Sadiqi said.

“This would have been the first female Afghan taekwondo player to take part. This was history in the making. She was very passionate to compete. Zakia would have been a great role model for the rest of the females in the country," he added.

As the Taliban seeks to retake control of Afghanistan, there are grave concerns about the future of women's rights. Following the withdrawal of American soldiers, forces have stormed through a number of cities in recent days.

“There was a lot of progress [in recent decades], both in the Olympics and the Paralympics,” Sadiqi said.

“At the national level there was a lot of participants, a lot of athletes … but we can only predict from what happened in the past.”

“Previously during the Taliban era people couldn’t compete, couldn’t participate, especially female athletes. For me, it’s heartbreaking," he concluded.