Union Minister Anurag Thakur Interacts With Asian Para Games Medal Winners

Union Minister #AnuragThakur met #AsianParaGames medal winners at his residence on Tuesday.

The Quint
Published
Asian Games
1 min read
Hon’ble Union Minister for Youth Affairs & Sports and Information & Broadcasting Shri Anurag Singh Thakur interacted and spent quality time with the Medalists of Asian Para Games 2022 following their historic victory, where they took home a staggering haul of 111 medals, including a record 29 golds.

Sheetal Devi (Para-Archer), Rakesh Kumar (Para-Archer), Suraj (Para-Archer), Bhavina Patel (Para-TT), Ekta Bhyan (Para-Athletics), Nishad Kumar (Para-Athletics), Pramod Bhagat (Para-Badminton), Krishna Nagar (Para-Badminton) along with the Coaches met with Hon’ble Minister at his residence on Tuesday.

The Medalists exchanged gifts and mementos with the Thakur during the lively and interactive meeting as they discussed their experiences and lessons learned from the game. Along with sweets and personalized messages on the ribbon of their medal, the Honorable Minister commemorated their historic victory.

In addition, Krishna Nagar also gifted Hon’ble Minister with a badminton racquet, appreciating his support for Para-Athletes and Para-Sports in the nation.

Para-shuttler Krishna Nagar gifted Hon’ble Minister with a badminton racquet

Image: SAI/MYAS

Thakur praised all para-athletes' efforts, acknowledged their contribution to India becoming a sporting superpower, and promised the government would support them going forward.

