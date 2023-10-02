Asian Games: Shooters Shine in Team Events but Not a Lot of Gains for Paris 2024

India has so far won seven quota places in shooting through the various World Championships, and is eligible to field a 24-member squad -- 12 men and 12 women. Apart from the World Championships and various continental championships, shooters can also gain Olympic quota places, if they fail to get through the various competitions, as the best-ranked shooters who do not have the Olympic quota place will be awarded one each in the 12 events. But this will be subject to the limitation of 24 members in the squad.

While the performance by the Indian shooters in Hangzhou is cause for celebrations, considering that this is the country's best-ever performance in shooting at the Asian Games, improving on their previous best of 13 medals at the 2006 Games Doha by a huge margin, there is also a need to be circumspect as most of the gold medals have come in Team competitions, which are not Olympic events and thus are of little use as far as Paris 2024 is concerned.