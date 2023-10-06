ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Asian Games: Saurav Ghosal Won His 2nd Silver in Men’s Singles After Nine Years

Asian Games: Saurav Ghosal lost the final to his Malaysian opponent to settle for a silver at the Asian Games

Asian Games
Saurav Ghosal won his second silver in men's singles after Incheon 2014, as he lost 1-3 to Malaysian Eain Yow NG in the final encounter, at Asian Games on Thursday.

The Indian was off to a thumping start as he took the lead Eain Yow NG in the first game 11-9.

But the rallies kept getting longer and Eain used that to his advantage to first get level in the game, and then take the third and fourth games to win the contest.

The final scoreline of the match read 11-9, 9-11, 5-11, 7-11. It's 9th Asian Games medal for Saurav overall.

