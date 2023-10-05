'It Was Strange' Says Neeraj as Officials Failed to Record Distance of His Throw

The javelin throw final though started on a dramatic note, as the officials failed to measure Chopra's first throw and the 25-year-old had to make another attempt to start his campaign.

"I made my first throw and was waiting for the distance to come on the board. But it did not. When I inquired with the judges, they said there was a technical delay and the instrument failed to measure my throw. I also tried checking it on the video but they could not find the mark," said Neeraj after the final.

"The officials explained that the next participant had made his attempt early and therefore they could find my mark. It was strange.

"They said the only thing they could do was to let me make my first throw again. As other participants were waiting and the competition was held up, I agreed to their suggestion and made my first throw again," said Neeraj Chopra.

"That was a very good throw, a big one," he added.