Asian Games: Indian Men Start Hockey Campaign With Uzbekistan Clash

The Indian men's hockey team will launch its campaign for regaining the Asian Games gold medal and a berth to the Olympic Games in Paris next year, with a gentle loosener against Uzbekistan in Hangzhou on Sunday.

India are ranked third in the FIH World Rankings while Uzbekistan are 66th therefore the Indians will be looking to score as many goals as possible in Sunday's match as that will boost their goal difference in the final analysis.

Along with the gold medal, the Asian Games winner will also bag a direct berth in the Paris Olympic Games next year. Winning the title and Olympic quota here means the teams will not have to go through a qualifying tournament to seal their berth.