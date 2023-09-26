Asian Games: India Lead the 25m Pistol Team Event With Manu Bhaker at the Top

Seasoned Manu Bhaker shot a superb precision round to take the lead at the end of the first phase of the Women's 25m Pistol competition at the shooting range at the Fuyang Yinhu Sports Centre on Tuesday.

Bhaker was leading with a score of 294-10x with China's Sixuan Feng 292-9x, who was tied with India's Esha Singh at 292-9x at the end of the first phase of the competition. Thu Vinh Trinh of Vietnam also had a score of 292 but was placed third as she had 8 hits in the inner 10 circle as compared to nine each by Sixuan and Esha.

With the third member of the Indian team -- Rhythm Sangwan in 11th position with a score of 290-6x, India were leading in the Team competition at the end of the precision round.