Asian Games: Ghosal Disappointed to Lose Another Singles Final, Miss Gold

In what probably looks like his last Asian Games, India's Saurav Ghosal failed to capitalise on his chances and went down fighting to Malaysia's Ng Eain Yew 3-1 in the gold medal match in Hangzhou on Thursday.

In the final played at Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centre Squash Court 1, the Commonwealth Games bronze medallist Ghosal won the first game 11-9 but then went down 9-11, 5-11, 7-11 in the next three games to lose the match and had to settle for the silver medal.