ADVERTISEMENT
Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019

Asian Games: Fencer Bhavani Devi’s Campaign Ends After Quarterfinal Loss

Asian Games: Bhavani Devi lost the women's individual sabre event quarterfinal to Shao Yaqi

IANS
Published
Asian Games
1 min read
Asian Games: Fencer Bhavani Devi’s Campaign Ends After Quarterfinal Loss
i
Like
Hindi Female
listen

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Indian fencer CA Bhavani Devi’s unbeaten run at the 2023 Asian Games came to an end in the quarterfinals of the women's individual sabre event on Tuesday.

The Indian fencer lost 7-15 to reigning Asian silver medalist and World number 11 Shao Yaqi.

The Tokyo Olympian had entered the quarterfinal on the back of a six-match winning streak.

Also Read

Asian Games: 17-Year-Old Neha Thakur, and Eabad Ali Win Sailing Medals for India

Asian Games: 17-Year-Old Neha Thakur, and Eabad Ali Win Sailing Medals for India
ADVERTISEMENT

Bhavani commenced her campaign by securing a 5-2 victory against Juliet Jie Min Heng from Singapore. Following that, she triumphed with a 5-1 score against Alhsna Alhammad from Saudi Arabia. The Asian Championships bronze medalist from India then achieved a 5-3 win against Karina Dospayof of Kazakhstan. 

In her last two pool matches, she comfortably defeated Zaynab Dayibekova from Uzbekistan and Roksana Khatun from Bangladesh, both with a score of 5-1.

The 30-year-old Indian went past Phokaew Tonkhaw 15-9 in the round of 16 before losing to the local player in the quarterfinal.

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from sports and asian-games

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×