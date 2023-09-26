Asian Games: Divyansh & Ramita Fumble After Early Lead, Lose Bronze Medal Match

India's Ramita Thapar and Divyansh Panwar suffered a heartbreaking defeat to the Republic of Korea in the bronze medal match in the 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team event at the 2023 Asian Games on Tuesday.

The pair of Ramita and Divyansh had a handy lead in the bronze medal match but the Korean pair of Hajun Park and Eunseo Lee fought back to pip the Indians to the podum, winning the match-off for third place 20-18 at the 10m shooting range at the Fuyang Yinhu Sports Centre.

The Indians lost the match by the narrowest margin of 0.2 points and had to be satisfied for the fourth spot after they had fought through the qualifying to finish among the top six and qualify for one of the two bronze medal match.