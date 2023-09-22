Asian Games: China Denies Entry to 3 Wushu Players from Arunachal Pradesh

In Hangzhou, there are conflicting reports doing the rounds at the Games venue with some officials claiming that two of the three Wushu players have received e-accreditation (which for the Asian Games also serves as a visa) but could not download and validate it, while the third player did not get the accreditation. The only clear thing was that the three players did not get a physical visa.

In case they were not given accreditation, it would be a clear violation of the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) rules and also a violation of the Olympic charter.

India's Sports Minister Anurag Thakur has called off his visit to the Games in protest of China's action.