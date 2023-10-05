Asian Games 2023 Medal Tally: Full List of Indian Medal Winners Till 5 October

The 19th edition of Asian Games 2023 officially began on 23 September 2023, and will conclude on 8 October. A total of 655 athletes are participating in the ongoing Asian Games across different sports.

The Asian Games Medal Tally Table 2023 changes daily at the end of the day. The country with maximum gold medals leads the medals tally list followed by silver medal winners, and then bronze winners.

Till Thursday, 5 October 2023, the total number of medals won by India is 86, including 21 gold, 32 silver and 33 bronze. Talking about the country-wise medal tally, China is leading with 332 medals, followed by Japan and South Korea with each 147 medals. India is at number 4 in the Asian Games Medal Tally table.