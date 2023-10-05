Asian Games 2023 Medal Tally: Full List of Indian Medal Winners Till 5 October

The 19th edition of Asian Games 2023 officially began on 23 September 2023, and will conclude on 8 October. A total of 655 athletes are participating in the ongoing Asian Games across different sports.
The Asian Games Medal Tally Table 2023 changes daily at the end of the day. The country with maximum gold medals leads the medals tally list followed by silver medal winners, and then bronze winners.
Till Thursday, 5 October 2023, the total number of medals won by India is 86, including 21 gold, 32 silver and 33 bronze. Talking about the country-wise medal tally, China is leading with 332 medals, followed by Japan and South Korea with each 147 medals. India is at number 4 in the Asian Games Medal Tally table.
Asian Games 2023 Medal Tally: Sport-wise List of Medals Won by Indian Athletes
So far, the maximum number of medals for India have been won by athletics (29) followed by shooters (22). Here is the full list of medals won by India in different sports.
|Sport
|Gold
|Silver
|Bronze
|Total
|Archery
|3
|0
|0
|3
|Athletics
|6
|14
|9
|29
|Badminton
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Boxing
|0
|1
|4
|5
|Bridge
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Canoeing
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Cricket
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Equestrian
|1
|0
|1
|2
|Field Hockey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Golf
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Kabaddi
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Roller sports
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Rowing
|0
|2
|3
|5
|Sailing
|0
|1
|2
|3
|Shooting
|7
|9
|6
|22
|Squash
|2
|1
|2
|5
|Table tennis
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Tennis
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Wrestling
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Wushu
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Total
|21
|32
|33
|86
Asian Games 2023: Indian Medal Winners on 5 October 2023 (Day 12)
Here is the list of all medals won by India on Thursday, 5 October 2023.
Archery - Women's team compound (Gold)
Aditi Swami
Jyothi Surekha Vennam
Parneet Kaur
Squash - Mixed doubles (Gold)
Harinder Pal Sandhu
Dipika Pallikal
Archery - Men's team compound (Gold)
Abhishek Verma
Ojas Deotale
Prathamesh Jawkar
Squash - Men's singles (Silver)
Saurav Ghosal
Wrestling - Women's freestyle 53 kg (Bronze)
Antim Panghal
Asian Games 2023: Full List of Indian Medal Winners
Here is the updated list of all Indian medal winners in the 19th Asian Games Hangzhou.
Shooting - Men's 10m air rifle team (Gold)
Divyansh Singh Panwar
Rudrankksh Patil
Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar
Cricket - Women's tournament (Gold)
Harmanpreet Kaur
Smriti Mandhana
Shafali Verma
Jemimah Rodrigues
Deepti Sharma
Richa Ghosh
Uma Chetry
Anusha Bareddy
Amanjot Kaur
Devika Vaidya
Pooja Vastrakar
Titas Sadhu
Rajeshwari Gayakwad
Minnu Mani
Kanika Ahuja
Equestrian - Team Dressage (Gold)
Anush Agarwalla
Hriday Vipul Chheda
Divyakirti Singh
Sudipti Hajela
Shooting - Women's 25m pistol team (Gold)
Esha Singh
Manu Bhaker
Rhythm Sangwan
Shooting - Women's 50m rifle three positions (Gold)
Sift Kaur Samra
Shooting - Men's 10m air pistol team (Gold)
Arjun Singh Cheema
Shiva Narwal
Sarabjot Singh
Shooting - Men's 50m rifle three positions team (Gold)
Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar
Akhil Sheoran
Swapnil Kusale
Shooting - Women's 10m air pistol (Gold)
Palak Gulia
Lawn Tennis - Mixed doubles (Gold)
Rohan Bopanna
Rutuja Bhosale
Shooting - Men's trap team (Gold)
Kynan Chenai
Prithviraj Tondaiman
Zoravar Singh Sandhu
Athletics - Men's 3000 m steeplechase (Gold)
Avinash Sable
Athletics - Men's shot put (Gold)
Tajinderpal Singh Toor
Athletics - Women's 5000 m (Gold)
Parul Chaudhary
Athletics - Women's javelin throw (Gold)
Annu Rani
Shooting - Women's 10m air rifle team (Silver)
Mehuli Ghosh
Ramita Jindal
Ashi Chouksey
Rowing - Men's lightweight double sculls (Silver)
Arvind Singh
Arjun Lal Jat
Rowing - Men's Coxed eight (Silver)
Jaswinder Singh
Bheem Singh
Punit Kumar
Ashish Goliyan
Neeraj Maan
Naresh Kalwaniya
Neetish Kumar
Charanjeet Singh
Dhananjay Pande
Sailing - Girl's Dinghy - ILCA4 (Silver)
Neha Thakur
Shooting - Women's 50m rifle three positions team (Silver)
Ashi Chouksey
Sift Kaur Samra
Manini Kaushik
Shooting - Women's 25m pistol (Silver)
Esha Singh
Shooting - Men's skeet (Silver)
Anantjeet Singh Naruka
Wushu - Women's 60kg sanda (Silver)
Naorem Roshibina Devi
Shooting - Women's 10m air pistol team (Silver)
Divya T. S.
Esha Singh
Palak Gulia
Lawn Tennis - Men's doubles (Silver)
Saketh Myneni
Ramkumar Ramanathan
Shooting - Women's 10m air pistol (Silver)
Esha Singh
Shooting - Men's 50m rifle 3 positions (Silver)
Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar
Shooting - Mixed 10 metre air pistol (Silver)
Sarabjot Singh
Divya T. S.
Golf - Women's Individual (Silver)
Aditi Ashok
Shooting - Women's trap team (Silver)
Manisha Keer
Preeti Rajak
Rajeshwari Kumari
Athletics - Women's 1500 m (Silver)
Harmilan Bains
Athletics - Men's 1500 m (Silver)
Ajay Kumar Saroj
Athletics - Men's long (Silver)
Murali Sreeshankar
Athletics - Women's 100 m hurdles (Silver)
Jyothi Yarraji
Badminton - Men's team (Silver)
Lakshya Sen
Srikanth Kidambi
Prannoy H. S.
Mithun Manjunath
Chirag Shetty
Satwiksairaj Rankireddy
Arjun M.R.
Dhruv Kapila
Rohan Kapoor
K. Sai Pratheek
Athletics - Women's 3000 m steeplechase (Silver)
Parul Chaudhary
Athletics - Women's long jump (Silver)
Ancy Sojan
Athletics - Mixed 4×400 m relay (Silver)
Muhammad Ajmal
Vithya Ramraj
Rajesh Ramesh
Subha Venkatesan
Athletics - Men's 800 m (Silver)
Mohammed Afsal
Athletics - Men's decathlon (Silver)
Tejaswin Shankar
Rowing - Men's Coxless pair (Bronze)
Babu Lal Yadav
Lekh Ram
Rowing - Men's Quadruple sculls (Bronze)
Satnam Singh
Parminder Singh
Jakar Khan
Sukhmeet Singh
Shooting - Women's 10m air rifle (Bronze)
Ramita Jindal
Rowing - Men's Coxless four (Bronze)
Jaswinder Singh
Bheem Singh
Punit Kumar
Ashish
Shooting - Men's 10m air rifle (Bronze)
Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar
Shooting - Men's 25m rapid fire pistol team (Bronze)
Adarsh Singh
Vijayveer Sidhu
Anish Bhanwala
Sailing - Men's Windsurfer - RS:X (Bronze)
Eabad Ali
Shooting - Women's 50m rifle 3 positions (Bronze)
Ashi Chouksey
Shooting - Men's skeet team (Bronze)
Gurjoat Siingh Khangura
Anantjeet Singh Naruka
Angad Vir Singh Bajwa
Sailing - Men's dinghy ILCA7 (Bronze)
Vishnu Saravanan
Equestrian - Dressage individual (Bronze)
Anush Agarwalla
Squash - Women's team (Bronze)
Joshna Chinappa
Dipika Pallikal
Anahat Singh
Tanvi Khanna
Athletics - Women's shot put (Bronze)
Kiran Baliyan
Shooting - Men's trap (Bronze)
Kynan Chenai
Boxing - Women's 50 kg (Bronze)
Nikhat Zareen
Athletics - Men's 1500 m (Bronze)
Jinson Johnson
Athletics - Women's discus throw (Bronze)
Seema Punia
Athletics - Heptathlon (Bronze)
Agsara Nandini
Roller sports - Men's Speed skating (Bronze)
Vikram Ingale
Siddhant Kamble
Aryanpal Singh Ghuman
Anand Kumar
Roller sports - Women's Speed skating 3,000 m relay (Bronze)
Aarathy Kasturi Raj
Heeral Sadhu
Karthika Jagadeeshwaran
Sanjana Bathula
Table tennis - Women's doubles (Bronze)
Sutirtha Mukherjee
Ayhika Mukherjee
Athletics Women's 3000 m steeplechase (Bronze)
Priti Lamba
Canoeing - Men's sprint C-2 1000 m (Bronze)
Arjun Singh
Sunil Singh Salam
Boxing - Women's 54 kg (Bronze)
Preeti Pawar
Athletics - Women's 400 m hurdles (Bronze)
Vithya Ramraj
Athletics - Men's triple jump (Bronze)
Praveen Chithravel
Boxing - Men's +92 kg (Bronze)
Narinder Berwal
Asian Games 2023 Medal Tally (Country-Wise)
In the overall Asian Games 2023 medal tally table (Country-Wise), following are the top countries based on the number of medals won.
