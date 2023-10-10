Infographic: Which Country Got the Best Medals Per Capita in Asian Games 2023?

In the 19th edition of Asian Games in 2023, over 12,000 athletes from all 45 members of the Olympic Council of Asia competed in a total of 481 events.
To know which country got the best medals per capita rate i.e. total population divided by total medals won, see the below infographic.
Countries with Most Population
Asia is the most populated continent and therefore the participating nation in Asian Games have large population. According to United Nations' data, these are the most populated countries that competed at the 2023 Asian Games in Hangzhou:
India- 1,428,627,663
China- 1,425,671,352
Indonesia- 277,534,123
Pakistan- 240,485,658
Bangladesh- 172,954,319
Japan- 123,294,513
Philippines- 117,337,368
Vietnam- 98,858,950
Iran- 89,172,767
Thailand- 71,801,279
But does higher population mean more medals?
Countries that Won Most Medals at Asian Games 2023
Asian Games 2023 medals table is very different from the list of most populated countries that participated in this multisport event. Here are the countries that have won the most total medals:
China- 383 total medals
South Korea- 190 total medals
Japan- 188 total medals
India- 107 total medals
Kazakhstan- 80 total medals
Uzbekistan- 71 total medals
Taiwan- 67 total medals
Thailand- 58 total medals
Iran- 54 total medals
Hong Kong 53 total medals
(The above list is different from the actual medals tally because the medal table of the games rank countries on the basis of the number of gold medals won by the nations, whereas the above list ranks countries on the basis of the total medals won by the nations.)
Countries With Best Medals Per Capita at Asian Games 2023
Medals per capita rate tells the population that a country has for each medal won. It is determined by dividing the total population of the country with the total medals won.
These are the top medals per capita countries of Asian Games 2023:
Kuwait- 391828
Singapore- 375920.1875
Taiwan- 357063.8358
South Korea- 272547.6789
Kazakhstan- 245082.925
Brunei- 226262
Qatar- 194027.9286
Mongolia- 164150.3333
Hong Kong- 141351.1132
Macau- 117358.3333
Bahrain- 74275.5
These are the lowest medals per capita countries of Asian Games 2023:
Bangladesh- 86477159.5
Pakistan- 80161886
Syria- 23227014
Myanmar- 18192665.67
Cambodia- 16944826
Nepal- 15448295
Iraq- 15168186.67
India- 13351660.4
Afghanistan- 8447970.8
India ranks 34th out of 41 countries.
