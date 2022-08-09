'Want to Watch Arshad & Neeraj Compete in Pakistan,' Says Arshad's Coach

Arshad Nadeem, Pakistan's premier javelin thrower, became the first South Asian to throw over 90 meters when he threw 90.18m during the recently-concluded Commonwealth Games, to win the gold medal.

World champion Anderson Peters was relegated to the silver medal position, with his 88.64m effort even as reigning Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra could not compete in Birmingham due to an injury.

Soon after the victory, Arshad's coach Syed Hussain Bukhari spoke to the Indian media about his ward's accomplishment and a wish he had to have Neeraj compete in their homeland.

Bukhari told the Indian Express: "I would like to watch Arshad and Neeraj compete at a packed stadium in Lahore or Islamabad. Most of the time, Arshad trains at the Jinnah Stadium in Islamabad and Lahore as well.