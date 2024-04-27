Archery World Cup: Indian Women’s Compound Team Bags Gold in Shanghai

World Champion Indian women's compound Archery team of Parneet Kaur, Aditi Swami & Jyothi Surekha Vennam won the Shanghai World Cup after defeating Italy in the summit clash with a score 236-225 on Saturday.
The Indian women's team, who are the reigning world champions and seeded No. 1 here, set up a title clash with Italy, defeating Turkey and Estonia to confirm their status as the leading side in the category.
The trio of reigning U-18 and senior champion Aditi, Asian Games gold-medalist Jyothi and Parneet Kaur dropped just 10 points through the two matches to confirm their superiority.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
0