Archery World Cup: Indian Women’s Compound Team Bags Gold in Shanghai

Indian women's compound Archery team has won the Shanghai World Cup after defeating Italy with a score 236-225.

World Champion Indian women's compound Archery team of Parneet Kaur, Aditi Swami & Jyothi Surekha Vennam won the Shanghai World Cup after defeating Italy in the summit clash with a score 236-225 on Saturday.

The Indian women's team, who are the reigning world champions and seeded No. 1 here, set up a title clash with Italy, defeating Turkey and Estonia to confirm their status as the leading side in the category.

The trio of reigning U-18 and senior champion Aditi, Asian Games gold-medalist Jyothi and Parneet Kaur dropped just 10 points through the two matches to confirm their superiority.

