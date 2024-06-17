Archery Olympics Qualifiers: Ankita Bhakat Secures 2024 Paris Olympics Quota

However, it was a challenging day for Deepika Kumari, the second seed and one of India's top archers. Despite receiving byes in the first and second rounds, Kumari was narrowly defeated by Azerbaijan’s Yaylagul Ramazanova 4-6 in the third round, after leading 4-0. The loss was a setback for Kumari, who has been a prominent figure in Indian archery.

On the men's side, Dhiraj Bommadevara had already secured an individual quota from the Asian qualifying leg earlier, ensuring India's representation in the men’s recurve event at the Paris Olympics.

The individual competition for men will continue on Monday, with more opportunities for Indian archers to qualify.

Both the Indian men’s and women’s recurve teams missed out on direct qualification but will be relying on their world rankings as of 24 June for potential spots at the Paris Games.