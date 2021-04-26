Archer Duo Deepika Kumari-Atanu Das’ Best-Ever WC Finish in Mexico

Deepika Kumari and husband Atanu Das won individual golds in the recurve women's and men's events respectively at the Archery World Cup Stage 1. Their victory ensured India's recurve archers' best-ever finish to a World Cup with two individual golds, one team gold, and a team bronze.

Deepika beat Mexico's Alejandra Valencia 7-3 to claim her third individual World Cup gold. Das, who married Deepika in June last year, defeated Spanish debutant Daniel Castro 6-4 to win his first individual World Cup medal.