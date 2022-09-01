Apeksha Becomes First Indian Woman to Reach World Junior Swimming C'ships Final

Her previous best was 2:18.39 set in June which is awaiting ratification by the Swimming Federation of India.

In swimming, a timing is considered a national record only when it has been achieved at the National Aquatics Championships. Hence, the timings clocked in other meets are called the 'Best Indian time'.

In other results, Vedaant Madhavan was disqualified due to a false start in the men's 200m freestyle event heats while Sambhavv Rama Rao failed to qualify for the final, finishing 27th overall with a time of 1:55.71.