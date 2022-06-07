Another TT Player Approaches Court After CWG Exclusion, CoA Says Team Not Final

The chaos over the selection of Indian table tennis team for Commonwealth Games deepened on Monday after the CoA informed the players that the squad it announced last week is not final, even as another paddler challenged his omission in the Delhi High Court.

The Committee of Administrators had announced an eight-member squad in Bangalore with the women's team subject to clearance from Sports Authority of India. Diya Chitale, who was named as standby, filed a writ petition in the Delhi High Court challenging his exclusion and now Manush Shah, who was named as a reserve in the men's team, has done the same.