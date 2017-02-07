ThisDayThatYear: Kumble’s 10-Wicket Haul, In His Own Words

Twenty years back on this day, Anil Kumble became the only second bowler in Test history to take all 10 wickets in an innings.

Pakistan needed all of 420 runs to win with almost two days to spare in the second Test against India when Anil Kumble turned things around by picking all the wickets in the innings. Reminiscing the day, cricketer and now the India team coach attributed the “events of 7th February 1999 to destiny”.