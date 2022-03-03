Amazon Prime Video's Live Cricket Coverage Is Great News For Indian Cricket Fans
Fans expressed their appreciation on social media
After ruling the waves with its varied roster of shows and movies in multiple languages, earlier this year Amazon Prime Video decided to take the plunge in the live cricket broadcasting arena. The linchpin of this new venture is the partnership deal Amazon Prime Video signed with the New Zealand Cricket Board, which gives them the right to broadcast live all international cricket matches played in New Zealand across the three formats - T20, One Day Internationals and Test matches. And this applies for both Men’s and Women’s cricket.
And seeing how well-received the two opening tournaments of 2022 have been, it wouldn’t be an overstatement to say that Amazon Prime Video’s live cricket journey has started off with a bang!
There’s no better way to start a new year of cricket than a test match. This January, Bangladesh’s tour of New Zealand started off on a high for the visitors as they got their first ever test win against the Kiwis. The hosts, however, managed to win the next one emphatically within three days to end the series 1-1.
The test fans in India absolutely loved the coverage!
Next up, it was time to shine the light on Women’s cricket. India Women’s team set out to get some valuable exposure right before the Women’s Cricket World Cup, taking on New Zealand in a 1 T20 + 5 ODI tour. The WHITE FERNS won the T20 match and the series 4-1. While Indian fans would have likely preferred a better result for the Women in Blue, they did enjoy some quality cricket from both sides.
Once again, Amazon Prime Video’s coverage got praises from all around.
And just recently, the Kiwis hosted the Proteas, where the visitors displayed some amazing grit by bouncing back from a devastating defeat in the first test to win the second one in style. With so many teams giving us such brilliant performances, this is seriously the best time to be a fan of test cricket.
And quality cricket deserves quality broadcasting. Case in point, once again -
Amazon Prime Video’s decision to start streaming live cricket from New Zealand is great news for Indian cricket fans. And with a packed schedule for the rest of the year, 2022 surely promises to give fans exactly what they want - more cricket!
