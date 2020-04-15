Kabaddi Star & Himachal DSP Ajay Thakur Helps Fight COVID-19

As India enters the fourth week of the nation-wide lockdown due to coronavirus, sports across the country, and the world, continue to be at a standstill with no public gatherings allowed.

Cricketers, footballers, tennis stars and badminton players have all been forced to stay indoors and abandon all training sessions, but there are still some stars who are stepping out, but for the right reasons.

Like India’s 2017 Asian Games kabaddi captain Ajay Thakur who dons his police uniform every morning and steps out to help in the Government’s fight against COVID-19. Posted in the Bilaspur area of Himachal Pradesh, the 2019 Arjuna awardee and DSP (Deputy Superintendent of Police) has been patrolling the streets and manning check-posts in the region.

‘Police are patrolling all entry points. We need to check what is being transported in vehicles and also if they are necessary goods. We have to also make sure we are protected. We have to deal with all kinds of people, some are aggressive and some are calm,’ says the man who is reputed as one of the best-ever raiders in the world.