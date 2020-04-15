Kabaddi Star & Himachal DSP Ajay Thakur Helps Fight COVID-19
As India enters the fourth week of the nation-wide lockdown due to coronavirus, sports across the country, and the world, continue to be at a standstill with no public gatherings allowed.
Cricketers, footballers, tennis stars and badminton players have all been forced to stay indoors and abandon all training sessions, but there are still some stars who are stepping out, but for the right reasons.
Like India’s 2017 Asian Games kabaddi captain Ajay Thakur who dons his police uniform every morning and steps out to help in the Government’s fight against COVID-19. Posted in the Bilaspur area of Himachal Pradesh, the 2019 Arjuna awardee and DSP (Deputy Superintendent of Police) has been patrolling the streets and manning check-posts in the region.
‘Police are patrolling all entry points. We need to check what is being transported in vehicles and also if they are necessary goods. We have to also make sure we are protected. We have to deal with all kinds of people, some are aggressive and some are calm,’ says the man who is reputed as one of the best-ever raiders in the world.
Loading...
Thakur has won almost every laurel for the country on the kabaddi mat, having won the 2014 Asian Games gold and the 2016 Kabaddi World Cup. Apart from being honoured with an Arjuna award last year, he is also a Padma Shri. The 33-year-old has also played 7 seasons of the Pro Kabaddi League for 3 teams - Bengaluru Bulls, Puneri Paltan and Tamil Thalaivas scoring a massive tally of 811 points.
However, with the season now over for a while, the Himachal native has switched his kabaddi uniform for the police khakis and is setting an example for many.
Of his fans, he has just one request - stay home.
‘The lockdown has been implemented for our safety. I fold my hands and urge everyone to follow the lockdown rules. The whole country can win this war by sitting at home so I request you all to abide by the rules,’ he said.
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)