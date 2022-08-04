After CWG Glory, Tejaswin Wants to Compete in Decathlon at Asian Games Next Year

"That turned out to be a big problem for me. I always wanted to represent India. And for that to happen, I had to compete at the Nationals. But, at the same time, I had to go to school. Two things cannot happen at the same time. So, I had to cut some corners," he added.

Tejaswin, however, said he is hopeful that such a situation will not arise again since he has finished his studies in the US.

"Frankly, that issue is not likely to be repeated as I am done with my studies. So, hopefully, we can put that behind and just move forward," he said.

Tejaswin admitted that the thought of missing the Games did cross his mind.

"I had that thought for many days. However, once I got here, I knew what I had to do, and I was able to do it. I am happy about it," Tejaswin said.

"Everything happened at a rapid pace. So, at that point, I did not have any reason to believe that I was not going to participate. So, once things started ticking off, I was excited that I was going to come here," he added.