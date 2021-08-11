Lack Of Funding, Daily Commute In Tokyo- Aditi Ashok Opens Up On The Obstacles

Gold medallist Nelly Korda, Japanese Mone Inami and New Zealand's Lydia Ko were the medallists in Tokyo. Aditi pointed out that the travel from the golf course to the hotel was comparatively lesser for the trio.

"A lot of my competitors were staying at the IOC-approved hotels which were within 2-30 minutes from the golf course. There were a couple of golfers staying at the Village, the medallist wasn't at the Village. I was, I guess, the best golfer staying at the Village but I had an hour-and-a-half drive every morning and evening," a 23-year-old added.

The Indian golfer also explained the shortcomings of the government schemes as they are not as useful for golf as they are to some other sports.

"I know a lot of federations have done a lot and sports in India has come a long way but I do want to add, that it is still despite the system for me. The TOPS scheme only comes into effect when you qualify for the Olympics and I qualified 60 days before the Games.

"They say they are going to help you with funds but what am I going to do in 60 days before the Olympics, I'm probably going to take a couple of weeks and rest so I can't even spend the money that is eligible for me. TOPS doesn't suit golfers," Aditi said.