'83' Trailer Lights Up Burj Khalifa: Ranveer Overwhelmed, Kapil Gets Emotional

The film's director Kabir Khan and his wife Mini Mathur were also present at the venue. '83' is a sports drama based on India's memorable cricket World Cup victory in 1983 and stars Ranveer as Kapil Dev, also known as the 'Haryana Hurricane'. Deepika has been cast in the role of Romi Dev, Kapil's wife.



The movie had its screening at the recently-concluded Red Sea International Film Festival, post which the film's team reached Dubai where they saw the trailer lighting up the world's tallest building.



Ranveer shared the video on his Instagram as he wrote in the caption, "The champions on the tallest building of the world! @burjkhalifa 83 RELEASING IN CINEMAS ON 24TH DEC, 2021, in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. Also in 3D. #ThisIs83 (sic)."



While Ranveer rocked glitz with his blingy dress, Deepika went retro with her sartorial choice. The moment of pride left the team emotional and filled their hearts with love. Deepika was even seen shedding a tear as she was overwhelmed watching the trailer unfold on the iconic building.



