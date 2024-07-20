Defying All Odds, Nikhat Zareen is Ready to Conquer Olympics 2024 Challenge

In 2019, as the Tokyo Olympics loomed on the horizon, Nikhat Zareen found her identity overshadowed by her bold challenge to India's most revered female boxer, M.C. Mary Kom. Young and determined, Nikhat dreamed of representing India at the world's most prestigious sporting event—the Olympics. However, her aspirations led to online trolling, name-calling, and intense scrutiny, all because she dared to request a fair trial from the sports minister against the six-time World Champion for a spot in the Olympic qualifiers.

Fast forward six months, when the trials did happen, the boxing ring saw Mary Kom triumph over Zareen in the 51kg category trials, securing her place in the Indian contingent for the Olympic qualifiers. Though the rivalry between the two pugilists ended, Nikhat remained in the shadows, uncelebrated by fans. But that changed dramatically in 2022. That year, she emerged as the new world champion in the 52kg category at the Senior World Championships in Turkey—a victory that placed her on par with Mary Kom.