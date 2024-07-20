Defying All Odds, Nikhat Zareen is Ready to Conquer Olympics 2024 Challenge

In 2019, as the Tokyo Olympics loomed on the horizon, Nikhat Zareen found her identity overshadowed by her bold challenge to India's most revered female boxer, M.C. Mary Kom. Young and determined, Nikhat dreamed of representing India at the world's most prestigious sporting event—the Olympics. However, her aspirations led to online trolling, name-calling, and intense scrutiny, all because she dared to request a fair trial from the sports minister against the six-time World Champion for a spot in the Olympic qualifiers.
Fast forward six months, when the trials did happen, the boxing ring saw Mary Kom triumph over Zareen in the 51kg category trials, securing her place in the Indian contingent for the Olympic qualifiers. Though the rivalry between the two pugilists ended, Nikhat remained in the shadows, uncelebrated by fans. But that changed dramatically in 2022. That year, she emerged as the new world champion in the 52kg category at the Senior World Championships in Turkey—a victory that placed her on par with Mary Kom.
"I never thought people would take it the way they did, that I would be recognised as the girl who 'challenged' Mary Kom. It was just me asking for a fair trial. I didn't ask them to send me to Tokyo directly; I was just asking them to send whoever wins. For me, it was a big thing facing Mary. I have said in many interviews that I look up to her; she's a legend and she's my idol, so why will I want to pull her down so I can rise?" Nikhat had told The Quint.
In 2023, Nikhat Zareen's star continued to rise as she successfully defended her title at the World Championships in New Delhi, but this time in the 50kg weight category. With this victory, she joined the ranks of Mary Kom as only the second Indian female boxer to win two World Championship golds.
On paper, Nikhat Zareen may seem to have triumphed over all her challenges, earning the fame and accolades she deserved. But her story is far deeper, filled with more struggles, obstacles than one might imagine.
To truly grasp what makes Nikhat Zareen—a two-time World Champion and Commonwealth Gold medalist—a formidable force in boxing, let's journey back to her roots:
Born into a middle-class, conservative Muslim family in Nizamabad, Telangana, Nikhat is the third of four daughters born to Jameel and Parveen Sultana. From an early age, she faced societal scepticism for choosing boxing, a sport traditionally dominated by men. Yet, she remained undeterred, bolstered by the unwavering support of her father, who ensured that no amount of criticism could shake her resolve.
As I am a Muslim girl, they didn't like that I took up boxing. We have to wear shorts and sleeveless tops, and at the same time, boxing is known as a male-dominated sport. So, everyone thought that if I got into boxing, I would ruin my face, and break my hands and legs; so then, who will marry me?Nikhat Zareen
She would further add:
More than my family, I think they were more concerned about my marriage. But my father never allowed those people's comments to get in my head. He handled all the outside noise. He always told me to focus on boxing and work hard.Nikhat Zareen
Hailing from Nizamabad, a town with limited sports infrastructure, Nikhat’s natural boxing talent found a nurturing environment thanks to her uncle, Mohammed Samsamuddin. Recognising her potential, he took her under his wing and began training her at the Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh (SAAP) center in Nizamabad, using the open spaces available.
Just six months into her training, Nikhat made her mark by clinching the State Championship gold in Karimnagar in 2010. Her burgeoning prowess earned her a spot in the Rural Nationals in Punjab, where she again secured gold. This streak of success continued as she triumphed at the Sub-Junior Nationals in Tamil Nadu. In 2011, she won a gold at the AIBA Women’s Youth & Junior World Boxing Championships in Antalya, Turkey and followed it up with another gold medal at the 2014 Nations Cup International Boxing Tournament in Novi Sad, Serbia.
As the years went by, Nikhat Zareen continued to ascend through the boxing ranks. Competing in the 51 kg weight class, she enjoyed notable successes, including a gold medal at the prestigious Strandja Memorial Tournament in Bulgaria in 2019. However, in 2023, Nikhat made the strategic decision to move to the 50 kg category, aligning with the weight class for the Paris 2024 Olympics.
Despite the challenge of transitioning to a new weight class, Nikhat thrived. She clinched her second world title in this new category and continued with a bronze at the 2022 Asian Games. She then took home a silver medal at the 75th Strandja Memorial Tournament in February 2024, followed by a victory at the Elorda Cup.
As she stands on the cusp of her Olympics debut, Nikhat shared with JioCinema how she has been singularly focused on Paris 2024 since the conclusion of India's Tokyo campaign. Though her bid at the previous edition ended amid controversy, after overcoming numerous challenges and adversities, the 28-year-old is confident that her time has truly arrived.
When India's campaign in the Tokyo Olympics ended, that day I decided to channel my focus into preparing for the Paris Olympics. I also posted a picture on social media about the countdown to Paris. I think everyone has their moment, and this is my moment. Whoever said I wouldn't make it to Paris, I finally made it. I'll take all the negativity and positivity around me positively, try to get better, and come as a different fighter inside the ring in Paris.Nikhat Zareen
After 16 years of relentless dedication and grit, Nikhat Zareen—the face of Indian boxing—is ready for the Paris challenge with a singular, resolute aim: to spare no effort in her quest for Olympic triumph in Paris.
“I'll try to stay as positive as possible and work harder to leave no stone unturned for Paris.”
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)