The Antim Who Aims To Be Anant

India's trailblazing under-20 world wrestling champion, Antim Panghal, has made a resolute decision: "no jalebis until 31 August, 2024." This disciplined stance goes beyond the typical athlete's diet—at just 19, Antim is on a mission to set records so formidable that they remain unbroken in India for generations.

Speaking on the ‘Fit India Champions Podcast,’ she would say: