The Antim Who Aims To Be Anant

India's trailblazing under-20 world wrestling champion, Antim Panghal, has made a resolute decision: "no jalebis until 31 August, 2024." This disciplined stance goes beyond the typical athlete's diet—at just 19, Antim is on a mission to set records so formidable that they remain unbroken in India for generations.
Speaking on the ‘Fit India Champions Podcast,’ she would say:
I love jalebis but on my last birthday, I promised my coach that I will not have even one till my next birthday. It’s a resolution because I have a goal to meet and I am quite determined. I want to set the bar so high that no one (in India) can ever break my records.Antim Panghal
Antim truly is a prodigy, for, scripting history as the first Indian woman to win gold at the Junior World Wrestling Championships in 2022, defending her title in 2023, replicating her feat by earning a bronze medal at the 2023 World Wrestling Championships, a bronze at the 2022 Asian Games, and a silver at the 2023 Asian Wrestling Championships—are remarkable feats by any measure.
Tryst With Wrestling
The youngest of four sisters, with only one younger brother, Antim’s (meaning final) name reflects her parents’ hope that she would be their last daughter. Despite these initial wishes, it’s only because of her parents’ unwavering support that Antim has taken the wrestling world by storm.
Hailing from Bhagana village in Haryana’s Hisar district, her journey into wrestling began in a unique way—her father and elder sister were passionate Kabaddi players, but her sister, Sarita, often faced challenges in making the national team due to the team-oriented nature of the sport. Seeking a path where her success would rely solely on her own hard work, Antim turned to wrestling at her sister’s suggestion.
At just 10 years old, Antim began competing in local dangals, wrestling matches held in traditional akhadas with mud pits.
I was playing and winning a lot in the dangalsand when I switched to mats at the cadet level, I was never scared. In 2019, I learned that one can play in the 2024 Olympics only if I do a lot of hard work with complete dedication and discipline.Antim Panghal
Family's Unwavering Support
Antim embarked on her professional wrestling journey by joining the Mahavir Stadium in Hisar city. Initially, her daily 20km commute to practice alongside her sister Sarita was supported by their father, Ram Niwas.
Determined to provide better opportunities, he arranged for them to stay near the training center before eventually relocating the entire family to the city. He went the extra mile, constructing a home that included a cattle shed, ensuring his daughter had access to the best diet and pure milk, a rarity in urban settings.
Antim’s ambitions reach far beyond local tournaments—her sights are set on Olympic glory. She sees her wrestling career as a family endeavour, a way to repay the immense sacrifices her parents and sisters have made for her.
Winning an Olympic medal is my dream. It’s a family project and if I can do that I would have reciprocated the sacrifices my parents and sisters made for me. Doodh and ghee became my staples because my parents just would not let me go. Now I am used to them and of course supplement my meals with fruits, nuts and dalia, roti and sabji. I love lassi.Antim Panghal
Success Through The Years
In 2018, Antim Panghal emerged as the 49kg U-15 national champion in Patna and secured a bronze at the U-15 Asian Wrestling Championships in Japan. She continued her dominance with multiple cadet U-17 national titles. By 2020, Antim clinched gold at the junior Asian Championships and added a silver at the U-23 Asian Championships, triumphing over older competitors.
In 2022, Antim nearly edged out Vinesh Phogat for a spot at the Commonwealth Games during selection trials by initially leading 3-0 before narrowly losing to Vinesh on criteria. Undeterred, Antim rebounded by capturing her first senior gold medal at the 2022 Zouhaier Sghaier Ranking Series in Tunis, defeating future world champion Dominique Parrish of the USA.
Later that year, Antim scripted history by winning gold at the U-20 World Wrestling Championships in Sofia, becoming India’s first-ever champion at the event. She repeated this feat in 2023 in Amman, solidifying her status as the only Indian to claim two junior world titles. Antim continued her impressive streak with a silver at the 2023 Asian Championships in Astana.
Resurgence from Adversity
Antim's journey has been marked by resilience in the face of adversity. Despite winning the selection trials for the 2022 Asian Games, she initially faced a setback when Vinesh Phogat, ten years her senior, secured a direct entry in the women’s 53kg category.
However, fate turned in Antim's favour when a last-minute injury sidelined Vinesh, giving Antim, originally a standby, a chance to compete in Hangzhou. She seized the opportunity with both hands, securing a bronze medal. Her stellar performance earned Antim Panghal the prestigious title of Women’s Rising Star of the Year 2023 from United World Wrestling (UWW).
Heading into the Olympics, where she will contend in the 53kg category, Antim stands out as the sole Indian female wrestler to receive a seeding. Positioned 4th, she joins a group that includes top-seeded Lucia Yepez Guzman of Ecuador, fifth-seeded Maria Prevolaraki of Greece, and eighth-seeded Andreea Ana of Romania in the top half of the draw.
Olympic Gold — The Ultimate Goal
As she prepares for the upcoming quadrennial event, Antim Panghal aims to fulfil the nation's hopes. Confident in her resolve, Antim asserts—"Once I set my mind on something, I ensure it gets done," setting her sights firmly on Olympic gold.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)