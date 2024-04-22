Candidates Tournament: Koneru Humpy Claims Runner-Up Spot, Vaishali Finishes 4th

In the women's section of the 2024 Candidates Tournament in Toronto, Indian grandmaster Koneru Humpy came second while R Vaishali finished fourth after winning five games in a row.

37-year-old Humpy came through when it counted most, beating Tingjie Lei of China to secure the second place.

China’s Zhongyi Tan finished at the top of the standings as expected, with a draw against Anna Muzychuk of Ukraine.