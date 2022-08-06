CWG 2022: Silver Delight for Priyanka Goswami in Women’s 10,000m Race Walk
The 26-year-old has added a third medal in track and field for India at the 2022 Commonwealth Games.
India's Priyanka Goswami has clocked a personal best time of 43:38.83s to win the silver medal in the women's 10,000m race walk final at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham on Saturday.
The 26-year-old athlete, who hails from Uttar Pradesh has added a third medal in track and field for India in Birmingham. India had earlier won a bronze medal in athletics through Tejaswin Shankar in the men's high jump and a silver in men's long jump through Murali Sreeshankar.
Meanwhile, Australia's Jemima Montag who set a Games record and personal best of 42:34.30s won the gold medal. Emily Wamusyi Ngii of Kenya with a timing of 43:50.86s emerged third in the race behind Priyanka.
However, it was a disappointing finish from another Indian, Bhawana Jat, as she emerged last in eighth place. Despite finishing last out of all the finalists, Bhawana managed to clock a personal best time of 47:13.14s.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.