Tokyo Olympics: Sumit Nagal Registers Historic Win in 1st Round vs Istomin
Sumit Nagal's win is the first for an Indian male Tennis player in singles at Olympics since Leander Paes in 1996.
India's Sumit Nagal pulled off a stunning victory against Denis Istomin in his 1st round match 6-4, 6-7, 6-4.
Nagal's win makes him the first Indian since Leander Paes in 1996 in Atlanta to win at an Olympics Tennis Singles event. He was handed a berth in the men's singles draw at the eleventh hour on 16 July after large scale withdrawals.
The first set was a see-saw battle but in the end, Nagal held his nerve and clinched it by a score line of 6-4. Nagal saved two breakpoints in the 2nd game of the match and after that both players held serve till it was 4-4. Nagal broke Istomin's serve in the 9th game and wrapped the set in the following game.
The 2nd set was a one-sided affair for the first 7 games as the Indian carried off from where he left in the opening set.
Nagal broke the Uzbek's serve twice in the first 4 games and was leading 3-1. Istomin however fought back with a break.
Nagal raced off to a 5-2 lead but the 34-year-old made a comeback. The set, which was a 71-minute affair, went into a tie-break and the Uzbek levelled the match.
The final set saw both the players holding their serves for the first eight games. Sumit Nagal pulled off a stunning win in the 9th game to break Istomin for the first time in the 3rd set and take a 5-4 lead.
He successfully served for the match to set up a 2nd round clash with second seed Daniil Medvedev.
