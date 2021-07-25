Tokyo Olympics: Australia Inflict Crushing 7-1 Defeat on India in Men's Hockey

A shell-shocked India went down 1-7 to world No. 1 Australia in a Group A league match, thrashed by a team that was too strong and too dominating at the Tokyo Olympics here on Sunday. India, who had scraped through to a narrow 3-2 win against New Zealand on Saturday, were totally off colour and found the 2004 Olympic Games gold medallists too hot to handle, as the Kookaburras rode roughshod over Graham Reid's boys and blasted seven goals past them at the Oi Hockey Stadium here.

Though the Indians matched the Aussies till midway through the first quarter, Colin Bach's side slammed three goals in the second quarter to snuff out their challenge.