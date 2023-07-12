Why Is Karnataka BJP Marred by Leadership Crisis Ahead of Lok Sabha 2024?

Before the state went for polls, the BJP projected two state leaders – Basavaraj Bommai and BS Yediyurappa.

While Bommai, who took over the reins from Yediyurappa in 2021, was projected as the CM candidate, the saffron party did rely on former Chief Minister Yediyurappa's clout. Moreover, the BJP's national leadership – National General Secretary (Organisation) BL Santhosh in particular – was directly overseeing the campaigning. Here, it is to be noted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself campaigned in the state close to the poll date.

In May 2023, after the party faced a debacle in Karnataka, none of the leaders who were active in campaign claimed moral responsibility. While Basavaraj Bommai conceded defeat, "respecting the people's choice," no leader has so far publicly explained what caused the rout.

Though it is anybody's guess that the party faced defeat because of widespread anti-incumbency which the Congress capitalised on, it's to be noted that three sections of BJP leaders have gone silent after the Congress came to power with Siddaramaiah becoming the chief minister.