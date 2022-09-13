Anti-Corruption Raids at Properties of Two Ex-AIADMK Ministers in Tamil Nadu

Simultaneously, searches are also on at as many as 13 places linked to former Tamil Nadu health minister and present Viralimalai MLA, Vijayabaskar to probe the corruption case registered against him by the DVAC.

Of the 13 locations, five are in Chennai, three in Selam and one each in Madurai, Theni, Pudukottai, Thiruvallur, and Tambaram.

The case has been registered over the irregularities allegedly carried out by the minister in the "Issuance of Essentiality Certificate in 2020 to Vels Medical College and Hospital against the regulations of National Medical Commission."