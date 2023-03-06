Vachathi's Women Accuse TN Policemen of Rape; Is Justice Near After 30 Years?

"We’ve been struggling so hard for around 30 years and have even begged for money to keep the case going. We want justice and only justice, nothing else," says Subiksha (name changed to protect identity), a woman who survived rape at Vachathi in Dharmapuri of Tamil Nadu told The Quint.

On 4 March, three decades after the brutal Vachathi rape and assault case, Justice P Velmurugan of the Madras High Court visited the village, where on 20 June 1992, 18 Tribal women were raped allegedly by Tamil Nadu police personnel. Justice Velmurugan reserved the judgment on criminal appeals pending since 2011 against the conviction of 215 persons who were allegedly involved in the crime.