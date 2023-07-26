Udupi 'Filming' Row: Twitter User Booked for Circulating Fake Video of Incident

The Malpe Police in Karnataka's Udupi said on Wednesday, 26 July, that it has registered a suo-motu case against a Twitter user for allegedly spreading misinformation about the incident of three Muslim women students 'filming' a Hindu student at a paramedical college in the district.

According to the police, an edited video, which was falsely linked to the incident, was uploaded on a YouTube channel called One India Kannada. A person named Kalu Singh Chauhan shared the video on his Twitter account.