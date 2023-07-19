Tribal Man Thrashed, Urinated Upon After Brawl With 'Friends' in Andhra's Ongole

A tribal man in Andhra Pradesh's Ongole in Prakasam district was beaten up and urinated on by nine people who were reportedly his friends.

Six of the nine persons have been arrested, Prakasam Superintendent of Police Mallika Garg said.

The incident took place a month ago – on 19 June – but visuals of the alleged crime surfaced on social media recently.

The now-viral video shows Naveen, who belongs to the Scheduled Tribe community, writhing on the ground with blood all over his body, while three other men (visible in the video) urinate on him.