'This Is Murder,' Says Telangana Doctor's Kin After Her 'Suicide' | Case So Far

Hours after his call with Preethi, Narender received a voice message from a colleague of hers saying that she fainted. He then asked if it was because she had not eaten.

"Sometimes she used to skip meals. Sometimes I would send her food if the mess had closed," he told the media.

Narender claimed that Preethi could not have killed herself. "They are saying there is evidence that she had searched for the substance she had consumed, on her phone. But when we were with her at the hospital, her phone was unlocked," he said, alleging that someone could have used her phone to create a fake search history.

He demanded that the HOD of the anaesthesia department at KMC be suspended and that a probe by a sitting judge be launched into his daughter's death.