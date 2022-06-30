Tamil Nadu Meets Only 9% of Target for Rooftop Solar Panels; Experts Explain Why

For a sun-scorched Chennai, desperately looking for a hero, ‘Solar’ Suresh has been an ideal candidate for over a decade. He has not faced a single power cut, something that is a common phenomenon in the state, since he switched to renewable energy.

The Tamil Nadu Solar Energy Policy was announced in 2012 with an aim of generating 1,000 Mw of solar power every year from 2015. It had made rooftop solar panels mandatory for new buildings. Back then, Dwarkadas Suresh used to be bombarded with calls from consumers, especially because the state was offering subsidies for those who were willing to make the switch. However, in the past four years, the enquiries have dipped drastically owing to exorbitant delay in the disbursal of subsidies.