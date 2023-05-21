Tamil Nadu Hooch Tragedy: Death Toll Now 23, More Arrests Done

A day after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) staged protests seeking action against the accused in the twin hooch tragedy in Tamil Nadu, the death toll rose to 23 after 58-year-old K Kanniappan from the state’s Villupuram district died on Sunday, 21 May.
The death toll of people who fell sick after consuming spurious liquor from villages near Chengapet town rose to eight, The Times of India reported. According to the latest reports, 22 of the 48 individuals who were admitted to government hospitals showed signs of recovery and were discharged by 20 May.
Meanwhile on Sunday, BJP State President, K Annamalai, met with Governor RN Ravi to seek the removal of Minorities Welfare Minister Gingee Mastan, and Minister for Electricity, Prohibition & Excise Senthil Balaji, alleging that they are responsible for the deaths.
What is the Tamil Nadu Twin Hooch Tragedy All About?
On 15 May, Tamil Nadu Director General of Police (DGP) C Sylendra Babu issued a statement that 1,558 persons had been detained in the last two days and 1,842 cases had been filed in relation to the two incidents.
The case relating to deaths due to the consumption of illicit alcohol in the Villupuram and Chengalpattu districts was later transferred to CB-CID.
The TN police had earlier arrested chemical engineer Ilaya Nambi for allegedly selling industrial methanol to Ezhumalai, an agent involved in the distribution of illicit alcohol.
The police also arrested Amaran, a liquor salesman from Chengalpattu, Ammavasai who is the brother of a DMK councillor from Kancheepuram, and Vijayakumar, Chengalpattu's BJP functionary in connection with this case, The News Minute reported.
The First Information Report (FIR) was revised by the Tamil Nadu police on 17 May and section 302 of the IPC was lodged, which includes attempted murder charges against the defendants.
Annamalai Submits Memorandum to Governor
BJP state President Annamalai raised serious allegations against the Stalin-led DMK government and submitted a memorandum to RN Ravi. He claimed that since May 2021, there has been a spike in the increase of Drug and Alcohol abuse-related cases like never before in Tamil Nadu.
In the memorandum that was submitted to the Tamil Nadu governor, Annamalai had also alleged that the suspect arrested in Chengalpattu related to the hooch tragedy is the brother of the DMK’s local unit vice president.
He charged that Maruvoor Raja, who has been involved in the illegal alcohol trade, has frequently appeared along with DMK minister Mastan.
Stating that Senthil Balaji's main duty as the state's minister of prohibition and excise is to reduce illegal alcohol use, Annamalai further claimed that despite his official responsibilities to curb the illicit trade in the state, Balaji appears committed to raising TASMAC's revenue.
