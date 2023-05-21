Tamil Nadu Hooch Tragedy: Death Toll Now 23, More Arrests Done

The TN police had earlier arrested chemical engineer Ilaya Nambi for allegedly selling industrial methanol to Ezhumalai, an agent involved in the distribution of illicit alcohol.

The police also arrested Amaran, a liquor salesman from Chengalpattu, Ammavasai who is the brother of a DMK councillor from Kancheepuram, and Vijayakumar, Chengalpattu's BJP functionary in connection with this case, The News Minute reported.

The First Information Report (FIR) was revised by the Tamil Nadu police on 17 May and section 302 of the IPC was lodged, which includes attempted murder charges against the defendants.