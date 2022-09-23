Swiggy Delivery Workers Protest in Chennai Over Revised Pay Structure

In a statement, Swiggy said the new payout structure is created to provide more flexibility to the delivery worker “while ensuring that they are able to earn well with us irrespective of the platform orders.”

“There are no changes to how much Swiggy's delivery executives have the potential to earn or how long they have to work. We are in continuous discussion with our delivery executives to help them understand their payouts better, and are confident of them resuming deliveries at the earliest,” MoneyControl quoted a Swiggy spokesperson as saying.

Earlier also, delivery executives from Swiggy have protested in metro cities across the country over poor compensation. Last year, some delivery partners from Swiggy as well as Zomato took to Twitter to highlight the various issues they and their colleagues face.

Such delivery partners are reportedly often overworked, underpaid, and uninsured.