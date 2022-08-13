Slipper Hurled at Tamil Nadu Minister PTR’s Car in Madurai

A slipper was hurled at the car of Tamil Nadu Minister P Thiaga Rajan in Madurai by functionaries of the Bharatiya Janata Party on Saturday, August 13.

The Tamil Nadu Finance Minister was coming back from the wreath-laying ceremony of army jawan Lakshmanan, who was killed in a terror attack on an Army camp in Jammu's Rajouri district on Thursday.

Tamil Nadu Finance Minister PTR, Madurai Collector Anish Sekhar, Madurai Mayor Indrani Ponvasanth, Madurai Airport Director Baburaj, and Madurai police commissioner Senthil Kumar also paid tributes to him. On behalf of the BJP, state president Annamalai also paid tributes to him.

According to reports, BJP functionaries also wanted to be a part of the wreath-laying ceremony, but were stopped by officials, citing that it was a government event and only office holders were to be allowed.