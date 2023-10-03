Over 60 in Police Custody After Communal Clashes in Shivamogga: What Happened?

A day after communal clashes erupted in Karnataka's Shivamogga on the evening of Sunday, 1 October, during an Eid Milad procession, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said on Monday, 2 October, that over 60 people from the Hindu and Muslim communities were taken into custody over the incident.

Shivamogga Police said that 24 cases have been registered in connection with the clashes, which resulted in at least 12 people, including police personnel, getting injured, as per Deccan Herald.

What led to the clashes? During an Eid Milad procession in the Ragigudda-Shantinagar area in Shivamogga town, an altercation broke out allegedly over Tipu Sultan cutouts, in which the ruler of erstwhile Mysore is shown 'killing saffron-clad warriors', according to The Indian Express. Stones were pelted at houses, and vehicles were damaged in the clashes.