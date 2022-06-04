Curfew Imposed but Karnataka Hindu Outfits To Go on with 'Srirangapatna Chalo'

Over 500 police personnel have been deployed across the town and along the route of the proposed march and four check posts have been installed.

Deputy Commissioner Aswathi S noted that the weekly market, that is usually held on Saturday, was postponed. Liquor sale was banned within a five kilometre-radius of Srirangapatna.

“Prohibitory orders were imposed by the taluk administration and there is no permission for rallies/processions/protests in Srirangapatna town panchayat limits today. In view of this order we've ensured adequate bandobast in and around the town so that no untoward incident takes place,” he told ANI.

He stated that leaders have been briefed regarding the prohibitory orders and any violation will be met with strict legal action.

The masjid has been closed and CCTV cameras have been installed.

Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra on Friday said, "No one is allowed to take the law into their hands at any cost." He added that 'any organisation has the right to present its claims peacefully and democratically.'

Following multiple appeals from the mosque authorities to protect the Jamia mosque from Hindu activists, district authorities have beefed up security in the area.