Rajiv Gandhi Assassination: Many Lives of Convict Nalini Before Prison Release

When 58-year-old Nalini Sriharan finally gets to breathe free air, the dubious distinction of her being the longest serving female prisoner anywhere in the world would become passé.

When she entered a prison cell, for the first time, on 14 June 1991, Nalini was a 27-year-old newly married and pregnant woman. At the time, it seemed, she could not have imagined that her life for the following three decades will have to be spent behind bars.